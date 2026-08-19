Primary Care Services Manager Rose Suissa retires after 53 years of service

The Primary Care Services Manager, Mrs Rose Suissa, has retired after a 53-year career in the Civil Service, with the GHA congratulating her on what it described as an outstanding career.

Mrs Suissa began her career on April 4, 1973, at St Bernard’s Hospital, working in the administration of the Laboratory Department.

Shortly afterwards, she was selected to join the team responsible for establishing the new Health Centre in Casemates, marking the beginning of her commitment to Primary Care and the development of Gibraltar’s healthcare services.

Over the decades, Mrs Suissa progressed through the ranks, becoming Health Centre Manager and later Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for the operational management of Primary Care Services and a large multidisciplinary team.

She was involved in several initiatives, including the development of new patient services and digital improvements within Primary Care.

Mrs Suissa also played a leading role in the creation of the new Primary Care Centre and Children’s Health Centre, overseeing one of the largest healthcare transitions in Gibraltar’s history.

Her leadership was particularly evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, when she helped establish and coordinate a fully operational vaccination centre, contributing to Gibraltar’s vaccination programme.

Director General of the GHA, Dr Paul Bosio, said: “Although I have only worked with Rose since I began as Director General earlier this year, my time working with her has given me a clear understanding of why she is so valued across the organisation.”

“She has been a cornerstone of our services for over five decades, and in these early months I have witnessed firsthand her commitment to operational excellence, her deep institutional knowledge and her ability to lead and inspire teams through periods of significant change.”

“On behalf of all of us at the GHA we wish her good health and happiness in her retirement.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Mrs Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Rose has served the GHA for 53 years, and there is very little in our Primary Care services today that does not, in some way, carry her fingerprints.”

“She leaves behind a service that is stronger than the one she joined, and colleagues who have learned from her. That is the truest measure of a career in public service.”

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Gibraltar, I thank Rose and wish her a long, healthy and very happy retirement.”