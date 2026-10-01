Spain introduces new safety rules for cyclists, motorcyclists and drivers from today

A new regulatory framework affecting cyclists, motorcyclists, e-scooter users and drivers will come into force in Spain as from today, introducing a series of changes aimed at improving road safety and offering greater protection to vulnerable road users.

According to the Spanish ministry for Transport, the new General Traffic Regulations framework will serve two main purposes, to increase the level of safety on the roads and to move towards a more sustainable and inclusive mobility within urban areas.

The revised framework includes tougher requirements on helmets and protective equipment, new rules governing the overtaking of cyclists, changes to the use of cycle lanes and road positioning, as well as additional measures affecting motorcycles, e-scooters and motorists.

The changes will be relevant to Gibraltar residents who cross the border into Spain by bicycle, motorcycle or car, with several of the new requirements taking effect as soon as they enter La Linea.

CYCLISTS

The main changes for cyclists include the compulsory use of helmets on all interurban roads. Past exemptions in circumstances such as prolonged climbs, extreme heat or in respect of certain medical reasons are no longer valid.

Adults riding on roads outside towns must wear an approved and certified helmet. Under-16s already have to wear one on all roads.

Cyclists are encouraged to ride in the centre of the lane and are no longer required to hug the curb side. On roads with two or more lanes in each direction, cyclists are normally to use the right-hand lane, but can move to others for turning or for their safety.

The use of bike lanes is not automatically compulsory but is preferred. However, it is compulsory where the appropriate R-407a sign requires it. At present, there is one by the marina entrance on the main road that leads to Gibraltar, the Avenida Espana.

Some one-way streets can become two-way for bicycles if it is an urban road with one lane and a limit of 30kmph or less. This rule is down to local councils and must be signposted if implemented.

Cyclists are to use the road and cycle infrastructure rather than the pavement. However, local councils may make limited exceptions for children under 12, and local rules can also dictate designated cycle-pavements and other pedestrian zones.

Cyclists can filter through stationary or slow traffic such as in queues and at traffic lights, and they may also pass vehicles on either the right or the left where it is safe to do so to reach a cycle waiting box at traffic lights.

Adults can carry passengers or cargo subject to technical requirements. A standard single-person bicycle can carry a child of up to 22 kg in an approved additional seat, and trailers or semitrailers are also subject to technical regulations

Professional cyclists have extra requirements and must wear a helmet in urban areas as well as on interurban roads. In addition, professional riders must wear a high-visibility reflective vest while working.

MOTORCYCLISTS

Motorcyclists and moped riders, and their passengers, must use protective gloves on interurban roads. This rule applies immediately across the border and failure to comply can result in a €200 fine.

The standard for the gloves is still to be set by a ministerial order but, in the meantime, normal motorcycle protective gloves can be used.

Closed footwear becomes compulsory on all roads, urban and interurban. Once a rider crosses into La Linea from Gibraltar, sandals, flip-flops or other open footwear are not permitted when riding a motorcycle or moped. Breaching this can result in a €200 fine.

Motorcycles are allowed to ride on the right shoulder when there is traffic congestion, without exceeding the speed of 30kmph and only on stretches which are specifically signposted stating it is allowed.

All riders must carry a high-visibility reflective vest on the motorcycle. Should the rider and passenger have to get off and stand or walk on the carriageway or hard shoulder of an interurban road, this vest must be worn. However, professional motorcycle riders, such as delivery riders, must wear a reflective vest while riding as part of their work.

A rule on helmets is set to change on October 1 next year. From that date on, helmets have to be mandatorily approved by a regulatory authority, rather than merely certified.

CARS

Cars passing cyclists outside towns must slow down. When overtaking a cyclist on an interurban road, the driver must travel at least 20 km per hour below the road’s speed limit during the manoeuvre, as well as maintaining at least 1.5 metres lateral clearance.

On roads with two or more lanes in the same direction, motorists must change lanes completely to overtake a cyclist, the 1.5 metre rule alone is not sufficient.

When the vehicle and cyclist are in the same lane, drivers following a bicycle must leave at least five metres between them.

Vehicles that overtake others immobilised either by accident, breakdown, assistance work or maintenance must leave a lateral separation of 1.5 meters and reduce speed by at least 20kph.

When, due to a traffic jam, vehicles are driving at a pedestrian pace or stopping, they must also be pulled over in such a way as to leave a central space free to allow police vehicles and other emergency services to pass if necessary.

For those who like to drive to ski resorts such as Granada, when traffic is hindered by snow on motorways and dual carriageways, overtaking is prohibited and only the right-hand lane can be used, leaving the left-hand lane open for emergency vehicles and snowplows.

E-SCOOTERS

In Spain, e-scooters are known as personal mobility vehicles (vehículos de movilidad personal or VMPs),and the new rules set the minimum age to ride one as 15 years.

Riders must wear a mandatory protective helmet and reflective vest at night or in situations of poor visibility. Professional riders must wear a helmet and reflective vest at all times. Failure to do so can result in a fine of 200 euros.

VMP lights must be on at all times.

Outside urban centres, VMPs may be allowed to use cycle paths.