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Fri 2nd Oct, 2026

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Income Tax Office urges taxpayers to avoid counters for filing returns

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
2nd October 2026

The Income Tax Office has asked taxpayers to avoid attending its public counters solely to file tax returns as it deals with a high volume of enquiries ahead of the November 30 deadline.

Members of the public completing their tax return using the PDF form are being encouraged to submit it by email instead.

The Income Tax Office said people should only attend the public counter where assistance was necessary and could not reasonably be provided by email or telephone, including cases where someone did not have access to a personal computer.

Improvements to the tax eService on gov.gi are currently being tested, with normal service expected to resume soon.

People who have previously submitted their tax return through the eService are being encouraged to wait until the service is available again and file electronically once normal service resumes.

The Income Tax Office said limiting attendance at its counters would help reduce waiting times and allow staff to prioritise those who required in-person assistance.

It also reminded taxpayers that the PDF tax return is available to download from the Income Tax Office website https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/income-tax-office and is not automatically issued or sent to individual taxpayers.

Anyone with income assessable to tax who intends to file a PDF return is responsible for downloading, completing and submitting it by November 30, 2026.

The Income Tax Office said there was no need to attend its public counters to obtain or complete a PDF return, adding that the counter service was intended primarily for people who required in-person assistance.

Taxpayers able to complete their returns independently are being encouraged to do so.

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