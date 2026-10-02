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Fri 2nd Oct, 2026

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Local News

GCS seeks memorabilia for 70th Gibraltar International Drama Festival exhibition

By Chronicle Staff
2nd October 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services is calling on the public to loan memorabilia for an exhibition marking the 70th edition of the Gibraltar International Drama Festival.

The exhibition, being organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will be held in March 2027 and will feature photographs and memorabilia from past editions of the festival.

GCS said it hoped to include archive material dating back to the 1940s, when the festival was established.

Members of the public who have attended or taken part in previous festivals are being asked to contribute items including trophies, programmes, tickets, photographs, newspapers, posters and other festival-related keepsakes.

Anyone wishing to loan material for the exhibition can contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services events department on 200 67236 or by email at info@culture.gov.gi.

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