Prince Edward's arrival delayed, Convent confirms

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie's visit to Gibraltar has been delayed after their flight returned to Heathrow an hour after take off.

A spokesman from the Convent, said the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s arrival in Gibraltar has been delayed slightly, after their flight was diverted safely back to the UK due to a technical issue.

"Alternative arrangements are being made for Their Royal Highnesses’ arrival in Gibraltar later today and the programme will be adjusted accordingly."

"Further information will be provided in due course."