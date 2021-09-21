Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Princess Royal and Wessexes pledge to plant trees for jubilee

By Press Association
21st September 2021

By Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent
The Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex have pledged to join the nation in planting trees to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s children have said they will plant saplings to mark the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s reign as they toured the Queen’s Green Canopy garden (QGC) at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The green space, opened earlier by Dame Judi Dench, is an initiative celebrating the monarch’s platinum jubilee next year by inviting people to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

David Dodd, gardener and landscape designer who created the garden, said about Anne: “I was absolutely blown away by her knowledge of trees.”

The Queen’s daughter lives on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who was with her at Chelsea.

The designer added: “She said ‘we’re having more planting of trees here, planting there’ and that’s part of her celebration of the Queen.”

Mr Dodd said the earl had told him his family were also planning on planting a tree, and he joked Edward had got the message about encouraging the nation to increase the tree population.

The garden designer added: “The difference we can make with climate change is going to be phenomenal if we start planting trees.

“We all know the benefits of trees cleaning the air, absorbing pollutants and giving us oxygen.”

His garden features a tapestry of grassland beneath a canopy of 21 trees – a living picture of biodiverse regeneration in its various phases.

The Chelsea Flower Show was cancelled last year and postponed from May this year because of the pandemic. It is expected to have a very different feel due to the change in season for the event, which will be for one year only.

Under the QGC project the public are being encouraged to begin tree planting on October 1, when the season begins, through to March, and it will start again in October until the end of the jubilee year in 2022.

Most Read

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar and La Linea team up with WISeKey for cross-border technology research centre

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Covid puts question mark over Government’s Development Plan review

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

New initiative seeks to create jobs for young people

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

HMS Cutlass, Gibraltar Squadron’s new patrol boat, undergoes sea trials

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

21st September 2021

Features
UK household emissions fell 10% in 2020 as people stayed home during pandemic – ONS

21st September 2021

Features
How Philip’s practical jokes landed him in trouble with the Queen

21st September 2021

Features
GADS marks World Alzheimer's Day today

21st September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021