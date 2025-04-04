Prior Park students explore Lower St. Michael’s Cave during Science Week

A group of Year 10 Chemistry students from Prior Park explored Lower St. Michael’s Cave as part of March Science Week, gaining insight into both its geological and historical significance.

Guided by an expert, the students descended by rope into the cave where they were immersed in a remarkable world of natural formations.

They observed stalactites and stalagmites formed through a chemical process in which rainwater, combined with carbon dioxide, dissolves limestone and later deposits calcite as the water drips from the ceiling.

This leads to the slow formation of these intricate structures over thousands of years.

The visit also highlighted the cave’s historical discovery.

In 1942, during World War II, the Royal Engineers uncovered it while tunnelling to create an alternate entrance to St. Michael’s Cave, which had been designated as an emergency hospital.

The cave, possibly sealed for 20,000 years, became part of Gibraltar’s wartime defence considerations.

The expedition left students with a newfound appreciation for the hidden wonders beneath Gibraltar’s surface.

“It was amazing to watch the students' faces as they navigated their way through tiny crevices, only to emerge into breathtaking chambers filled with an array of speleological formations,” Science teacher Dr Lnenicek-Allen said.

“We all left exhilarated, already promising to return for another adventure.”