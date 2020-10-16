Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Priscilla Sacramento to discuss novel in cross-Strait cultural exchange

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2020

Gibraltarian author, Priscilla Sacramento, will be discussing her novel Invisible Threads in an online culture exchange forum organised by the Strait of Gibraltar Association.

The third cultural exchange will be held live on the association’s Facebook page on Tuesday evening at 7pm, Gibraltar time.

A spokesman for the Strait of Gibraltar Association said the event aims to foster cultural and educational ties between Gibraltar and Morocco.

During the event Mrs Sacramento will talk about her novel and share anecdotes behind the story, while her husband, Henry, will host it.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation for the event.

