Private client event brings a close to Gibraltar Day in London
The Gibraltar Government hosted a lunch attended by City of London professionals with a specialisation in private client and family office work, the fifth financial services event as part of this year’s Gibraltar Day in London. Introducing the event at the National Club, Albert Isola, the Minister for Digital and Financial Services, stressed the importance...
