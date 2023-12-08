Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Dec, 2023

Prizes awarded at Christmas Flower Show

The Governor, Vice Admiral, Sir David Steel, visits the annual Christmas Flower Show.

By Chronicle Staff
8th December 2023

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society awarded prizes in various categories during their annual Christmas Flower Show on Tuesday evening.

The prizes were presented by Annabelle Mor-Codali and Miss Gibraltar 2022 Faith Torres, with the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, attending the show earlier that day.

The first prize in the ‘Wreath/Swag’ category was presented to Patricia Pinero.

Suzanne Gache won the first prize in the ‘Candlestick’ category and she also won the top prize in the ‘Side Table Decorations’ category.

Kate Walker won two first prizes in the ‘Centerpiece’ category and the ‘Season Inspired Decoration’ category.

Highly commended certificates were presented to Ann Balestrino, Antonia Mor, Suzanne Gache, Kate Walker, Jean Penney, Patricia Pinero and Daniella Tilbury.

The children’s section was split into categories for Pine Cone Decoration, Paper Plates Design and School Displays.

St Christopher’s School won first prize for their School Display in the Primary School category, with St Joseph’s School in second place and St Martin’s School in third place.

Bayside School was presented with first prize for their School Display in the Upper/Secondary School category, with St Anne’s in second place.

Maddison Dellipiani from Bishop Fitzgerald School won the top prize for her Paper Plates Design.

In second place in the Paper Plates Design category was Thomas Neale and in third place was Kianna Hurtado and Avril Perera.

For their Pine Cone Decoration, St Joseph’s Lower Primary School won first, second and third in Primary School category.

‘Super Stars’ won the first prize, with ‘Genius Gems’ and ‘Bright Sparks’ winning second and third respectively.

In the Upper School category, St Martin’s School also won first, second and third for their Pine Cone Decoration.

Deer Class won the first prize, with Butterfly Class and Little Ladybirds Class winning second and third respectively.

