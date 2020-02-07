Pro-Life campaigners rally in Casemates as countdown to referendum starts
Emotive speakers took to the stage in the Pro-Life rally held yesterday in Casemates Square, just a day before campaigning for the referendum began in earnest. Gibraltar is set to vote in the referendum on abortion next month on March 19, with today marking the official start of the campaign period. Yesterday’s rally saw an...
