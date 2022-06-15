Pro-Life Movement holds second annual March for Life
The second annual March for Life was held by the Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement on Wednesday afternoon with the Royal Gibraltar Police estimating an attendance of 225 adults. The first one was held online due to Covid-19 restrictions. Starting in Casemates, the group made their way up Main Street to John Mackintosh Square holding up banners...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here