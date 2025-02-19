Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Prof Finlayson showcases Gibraltar’s research at ‘Ignite the Cosmos’ forum in Tenerife

By Chronicle Staff
19th February 2025

Professor Clive Finlayson represented Gibraltar at the 2025 'Ignite the Cosmos' Forum in Tenerife, discussing extinctions in life and the universe alongside leading scientists, highlighting Gibraltar’s internationally recognised research.

The inaugural session of the 2025 'Ignite the Cosmos' Forum took place last Thursday, in front of a large audience and was entitled 'Extinctions in Life and the Universe'.

It featured scientists Professor Clive Finlayson (Gibraltar National Museum) and Montserrat Villar (Astrobiology Centre, CSIC), and was moderated by José María Fernández-Palacios (Universidad de La Laguna).

The eighth edition of the 'Ignite the Cosmos' Forum, organised by the Fundación CajaCanarias, features a number of persons from different scientific fields.

It takes place over three sessions at the Cultural Space of the Fundación CajaCanarias in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

“The 2025 edition offers a journey through the scholarly knowledge of distinguished professionals from various disciplines of human knowledge,” said a statement from the Government.

“Through its three sessions, this initiative seeks to provide new perspectives from different approaches and themes: from large-scale extinctions to the importance of biodiversity and island ecosystems, as well as the ethical, philosophical, and scientific limits that emerge from the convergence of neuroscience and artificial intelligence.”

“Could machines develop a form of self-awareness comparable to that of humans?”

The statement also noted that the speakers shed light on some of the questions we all ask about different extinctions, such as those of the Neanderthals, our closest relatives, or the dinosaurs. It posed questions such as why did they become extinct? Do all species go extinct? And we, Homo sapiens, will we also go extinct? On a much larger scale, great extinctions also occur in the Universe.

Throughout its history, types of celestial bodies were formed that no longer exist and, as far as we know, will not exist again, the statement continued.

With “the primordial stars and quasars were major protagonists in past eras, but, like the dinosaurs, they will not return either. So, are extinctions universal, do they always occur in the history of life and the Universe, or not? And why do they occur? Are they positive, negative, or neutral for the evolution of the Universe and life? Will stars like the Sun go extinct? Will the Universe go extinct?"

Commenting on the occasion, Professor Finlayson said that it had been an honour to have been invited to such a prestigious event and to have participated alongside scientists at the cutting edge in their fields or research.

“It was fantastic to have discussed scientific questions in front of a packed house, showing how much public interest there is in science,” he said.

“It was a special moment for me to have had the opportunity of showcasing the work being done in Gibraltar, which has now become internationally recognised, as the invitation to the event once again demonstrates.”

“There was a strong media interest, which also allowed me to showcase Gibraltar to an even wider audience.”

Most Read

Features

Survivor Sean Reyes shares his journey after cardiac arrest and strokes: ‘I'm living my second life’

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gibraltar ready to reciprocate amid confusing reports border controls may be tightened

Mon 17th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators working on ‘very operational aspects’ as treaty positions edge closer, Albares says

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Local News

Man jailed for online child sex offences

Fri 14th Feb, 2025

Local News

Accountants play vital role across Gib’s economy and recruitment is key – Arias Vasquez

Tue 18th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Visit Gibraltar co-hosts London industry leaders dinner

19th February 2025

Local News
Accountants play vital role across Gib’s economy and recruitment is key – Arias Vasquez

18th February 2025

Local News
Youth Strategy to rethink, reshape and streamline services

17th February 2025

Local News
McGrail Inquiry confirms April dates for public hearing

14th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025