Prof Paul Pettitt on homo sapiens rediscovered
Professor of Palaeolithic Archaeology at Durham University, Paul Pettitt, discussed his book ‘Homo Sapiens Rediscovered: The Scientific Revolution Rewriting Our Origins’ at the Literary Festival. Prof Pettitt was last in Gibraltar 26 years ago excavating the Gorham’s Cave Complex alongside Clive and Geraldine Finlayson, and Darren Grech. In his book he detailed the history of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here