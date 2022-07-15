Professional dancer Michael Dameski holds workshop in Gibraltar
Internationally renowned dancer, Michael Dameski, led a workshop for local dancers last week at the Tercentenary Hall. Mr Dameski is a professional dancer and has performed in shows, including playing Billy in ‘Billy Elliot the musical’ on Broadway, as well as winning Australia’s ‘So you think you can dance’. The workshop was organised by the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here