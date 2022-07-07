Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Professional dancer Michael Dameski to hold workshop locally

Michael Dameski.

By Chronicle Staff
6th July 2022

Michael Dameski, a professional dancer and winner of Australia's 'So You Think You Can Dance' (2014), will be in Gibraltar to hold a dance workshop this Friday.

The workshop was organised by the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation and will take place at 6pm in the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

Mr Dameski's further career highlights include being casted as 'Billy' in the Sydney production of Billy Elliot the Musical, finishing as Runner-Up in the US TV show World of Dance (season 2), and appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Dancers can contact their school directors for more information.

