Programme announced for this year’s National Celebrations

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Celebrations.

This comes after a two-year break due to the pandemic which saw large public events cancelled.

The programme is as follows:

Gibraltar Fair

August 20 to 28 - Rooke Site - 7pm onwards

Our Gibraltar Exhibition

August 31 to September 23 - Fine Arts Gallery (Mon to Fri) - 10am-2pm/3pm-7pm

Boat Procession

September 8 - Coaling Island - 7pm for 7.30pm start

National Day Mass

September 9 - Shrine of Our Lady of Europe - 7.30pm

National Day

September 10 - Programme of events to be released shortly

Full details and timings of all events are available on www.culture.gi and on GCS Social media channels.

[caption id="attachment_108393" align="alignnone" width="640"] Fair Monday 260819 (Photo John Bugeja)