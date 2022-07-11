Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Programme announced for this year’s National Celebrations

By Chronicle Staff
11th July 2022

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Celebrations.

This comes after a two-year break due to the pandemic which saw large public events cancelled.

The programme is as follows:
Gibraltar Fair
August 20 to 28 - Rooke Site - 7pm onwards
Our Gibraltar Exhibition
August 31 to September 23 - Fine Arts Gallery (Mon to Fri) - 10am-2pm/3pm-7pm
Boat Procession
September 8 - Coaling Island - 7pm for 7.30pm start
National Day Mass
September 9 - Shrine of Our Lady of Europe - 7.30pm
National Day
September 10 - Programme of events to be released shortly

Full details and timings of all events are available on www.culture.gi and on GCS Social media channels.

[caption id="attachment_108393" align="alignnone" width="640"] Fair Monday 260819 (Photo John Bugeja)

Fair Monday 260819 (Photo John Bugeja)

Most Read

Local News

St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

12 contestants sign up for Miss Gibraltar 2022

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

GIBFIBRE files planning application for new mobile network

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

Court hears legal bid to quash verdict in fatal collision inquest

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

End in sight for HRT shortage

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Governor visits Gibraltar Sea Scouts

11th July 2022

Features
Bayside and Westside Drama Group win best play in UK festival

11th July 2022

Features
From spring bloom to summer for GEMA gallery

10th July 2022

Features
Ride to the Rock in aid of Doctors Without Borders

10th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022