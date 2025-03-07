Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Mar, 2025

Local News

Project to restore indigenous seagrass across Gibraltar’s seabed

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
6th March 2025

A £500,000 project to reintroduce seagrass into Gibraltar’s marine ecosystem was unveiled by Peninsula and The Nautilus Project (TNP) on Thursday afternoon, and could prove a template for similar initiatives around the world in future. Decades ago, seagrass formed part of the local marine seascape but surveys have shown this was lost over 15 years...

