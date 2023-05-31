Prominent environmental campaigner is keynote speaker for Aspire

Renowned environmentalist and sustainability advocate, Tony Juniper, has been named as the keynote speaker for the upcoming Aspire Conference on a Sustainable Built Environment.

Mr Juniper is a prominent environmental figure, active in the defence of nature for more than 35 years, a spokesman for the Department of the Environment and Climate Change said.

He has led major organisations, run global campaigns, written many books and advised at the highest levels.

“Mr Juniper began his career as an ornithologist and went on to join Friends of the Earth, initially leading the tropical rainforest campaign and then was appointed as Executive Director,” the spokesman said.

“He worked as an advisor to HRH The Prince of Wales, was President of the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts and was an Executive Director at WWF-UK.”

“He is now the Chair of the British Government’s official conservation agency Natural England and a Fellow with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.”

“He has advised many global businesses on their environmental strategies.”

His books include the multi-award winning What has Nature ever done for us? and Harmony, which was co-authored with The Prince of Wales.

Mr Juniper is a frequent contributor to TV and radio broadcasts and is a prolific speaker on environmental themes.

He has received numerous awards and widespread recognition for his environmental work and in 2017 he was appointed Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for services to conservation.

In his keynote address, Mr Juniper will share his insights on the intersection of sustainability and the built environment.

He is one of a number of keynote speakers and panellists with a line-up that includes Catriona Brady from the World Green Building Council, Head of Net Zero Policy at the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers Julie Godefroy, Thomas Auer from Transsolar, and Baroness Lindsay Northover from the House Of Lords All Party Parliamentary Groups on the Environment, on Critical Minerals and on Environmental, Social, and Governance, as well as many others.

“Attendees at Aspire Gibraltar can expect to gain valuable knowledge on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in sustainable building practices, as well as the vital role it plays in addressing pressing environmental concerns,” the Department spokesman said.

“The conference aims to bring together industry professionals, policymakers, researchers, and sustainability enthusiasts to foster dialogue, exchange ideas, and inspire action towards creating a greener future.”

“The conference will feature a diverse range of sessions, panel discussions, and breakout workshops led by experts in the field.”

The event is set to take place on June 9 at the Sunborn Gibraltar, spearheaded by the Department of the Environment and Climate Change.

Tickets for Aspire Gibraltar are on sale via Buytickets.gi with a few tickets still available.