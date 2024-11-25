Promoting self-determination paramount in UK’s relationship with OTs

Promoting the right self-determination and maintaining international support to counter “hostile sovereignty claims” were highlighted as key elements of the UK’s relationship with its Overseas Territories in a communique issued after the Joint Ministerial Council [JMC] in London last week.

“The principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the UN Charter, applies to the peoples of these Overseas Territories,” the UK Government and OTs said the joint statement.

“The UK and Overseas Territories reaffirm the importance of promoting the right of self-determination which is a collective responsibility of all parts of the UK government.”

“We will continue to explore ways in which the Overseas Territories can maintain international support in countering hostile sovereignty claims.”

“For those Territories with permanent populations who wish it, the UK will continue to support requests for the removal of the Territory from the United Nations list of non-self-governing Territories.”

The JMC, chaired by the Minister for Europe and the Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, brought together ministers and representatives from across the UK Government for a week of talks with elected leaders and representatives from the OTs, including Gibraltar.

It was also attended at one point by both the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The JMC covered a wide variety of topics ranging from security and immigration to environmental protection and climate change, economic diversification and resilience, tackling illicit finance and enforcing sanctions, and fostering education and healthcare as a key means of breaking down barriers to opportunity.

“The UK affirms that the Overseas Territories are vital members of our global British family,” the communique said.

“We reflect on the deep, historic and enduring partnership between the UK and the Overseas Territories.”

“We celebrate the diversity of our communities and cultures. We are united by shared values and proud of a relationship that delivers for our peoples. We are a family working together to overcome shared challenges.”

Both the UK Government and the Overseas Territories said they shared an ambition to transform their relationship including the “function, frequency and facilitation” of JMC meetings top tap opportunities and address challenges.

“We recognise the opportunities of economic diversification; the role of human development in the relevant Territories natural environments; the threat of the climate and nature crisis and the importance of the Territories’ environments; the issues faced by Official Development Assistance recipient Territories; irregular migration and security threats; and the importance of tackling illicit finance,” the statement said.

The leaders of the OTs also welcomed the five principles guiding the UK’s relationship with its territories, including:

devolution and democratic autonomy for the Overseas Territories, and consistency on the principles of partnership and engagement;

listening to the Overseas Territories, following the principle of “nothing about you without you”;

partnership with the Overseas Territories based on mutual respect and inclusion, applying to all UK Government departments - rights come with responsibilities, including the responsibility to uphold common values;

good governance and ensuring proper democratic accountability and regulation;

defending the Overseas Territories’ security, autonomy and rights, including the right of self-determination.

In the statement, the Overseas Territories noted that each UK Government department now has an assigned minister with responsibility for their department’s relationship with the territories.

“We welcome the opportunity for the elected governments to contribute to the agenda and to be informed of the outcomes,” the communique added.

“We reflect on how we can work together to transform the relationship between the UK and the Overseas Territories to further strengthen the bonds between us.”

“This fresh approach, based on closer working and mutual respect, will seek to deliver greater security and prosperity, deliver high standards of governance and transparency, and address the dual climate and nature crisis.”

The JMC discussed security issues including irregular migration and cybercrime, with the UK committed to supporting the OTs to enhance their security and law enforcement through preventative measures and strategies to respond to threats.

The communique recognised the Overseas Territories’ stewardship for internationally important and unique environments and ecosystems, acknowledging too that economic growth is key to the prosperity and wellbeing of communities both in the UK and OTs.

“While the Overseas Territories are particularly vulnerable to external shocks and natural disasters, there remain opportunities to build resilience through diversification,” the communique said.

“We are working together to identify common solutions and share expertise to ensure that the benefits of economic growth are felt by all.”

And it added: “We acknowledge the challenges posed by rising global inflation, particularly for the most vulnerable in our societies.”

“Interested Territories will explore UK Export Finance’s offer to provide targeted support to increase trade and investment between Territories and the UK.”

“We resolve to promote and encourage trade and investment in partnership, as both are key engines of prosperity.”

“The UK will continue to work with the Overseas Territories to explore opportunities for diversification of economies and building economic resilience.”

“We note the Territories’ interest in replacing those funding streams which were previously accessible as part of the EU.”

The joint statement also noted the UK Government’s commitment to tackling illicit finance and ensuring corporate transparency and the enforcement of sanctions.

It took it into account that Gibraltar and Montserrat already had in place publicly accessible registers of beneficial ownership, with other OTs to committed to increasing transparency next year.

“We welcome the launch of the Foreign Secretary's campaign to prevent the use of the international financial system for illicit finance and kleptocracy; and we commit to working together as partners to continue to tackle and curtail attempts to use the international financial system for illicit finance and kleptocracy,” the communique said.

“We uphold and continue to strive to meet the highest international financial standards, including those set by the Financial Action Task Force and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.”

The UK and the OTs confirmed their commitment to “effective implementation and robust enforcement” of UK sanctions.

The statement also recorded the UK Government’s readiness to engage “closely and proactively” when elected governments of any OT sought to review their constitution.

“The UK continues to support the constitutional right of the Overseas Territories to sustainably develop their own natural resources, mindful of our international and domestic obligations,” the joint statement said.