Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Promotions announced at the Airport Fire and Rescue Service

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2025

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) has announced a series of promotions following the recent retirement of Deputy Senior Fire Officer Adrian Hernandez.

Firefighter Norman Apap has been promoted to Leading Firefighter. He joined the Fire Service in 2003 and is a qualified hydraulic cutting equipment technician and emergency response driver training instructor. He is also responsible for coordinating fire vehicle fleet maintenance records. Leading Firefighter Apap will assume operational duties on Red Watch.

Leading Firefighter Daniel Cabezutto has been promoted to Sub Officer. Since joining in 2009, he has qualified as an instructor for fire service physical training and road traffic incidents, and is also a hydraulic cutting equipment technician. Additionally, he holds qualifications as a hazardous materials incident first responder and as a breathing apparatus instructor and servicer. In his new role, he will serve as Operations Commander and Second-in-Command on Red Watch.

Sub Officer Jamie Linares has been promoted to Station Officer. He joined the Fire Service in 2012 and is qualified as an instructor for breathing apparatus, road traffic collision, and working at height. He has attended the LNG Awareness and Incident Command Course in Rotterdam and recently completed the Multi-Agency Gold Incident Command (MAGIC) course. Station Officer Linares has taken up his duties as Officer in Command of White Watch.

Station Officer Ernest Romero has been promoted to Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) and will take on the role of Deputy Senior Fire Officer. His responsibilities will include oversight of organisational compliance with aviation regulations, operations and training, and professional standards and quality assurance. ADO Romero joined the Fire Service in 2003 and brings a wide range of training and experience to his new post.

AFRS Senior Fire Officer Nicky Vinales said: “These promotions demonstrate the progressive investment in our personnel who continue to develop professionally within the organisation at all levels. This is yet another phase of our structured succession planning for the AFRS Team going forward and I have no doubt that these officers will collectively further enhance our operational output with the very broad variety of skills and expertise they bring.”

The AFRS Management Team extended its congratulations to all newly promoted officers and thanked Mr Hernandez for his service, marking the end of a distinguished career spanning just over 29 years.

The Minister with responsibility for the AFRS, Leslie Bruzon, said: “The recent promotions are a well-deserved recognition of the dedication, expertise and leadership shown by members of the Airport Fire and Rescue Service. Their hard work plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of passengers and staff in daily operations at the airfield and in the wider community beyond.”
“I extend my sincere congratulations and thanks to each individual for their continued commitment to personal development and excellence.”

Most Read

Features

‘The world should have listened’

Tue 22nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Pope Francis, who once urged Gibraltar to ‘preserve and treasure’ its interfaith harmony, dies aged 88

Mon 21st Apr, 2025

Features

From Tanzania camp to environmental campaigner, Janet Howitt’s life

Tue 22nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Arias-Vasquez to host Constituency Clinic

Tue 22nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Almost 80% of local population gambles, survey finds

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt accuses GSD of politicising role of Principal Auditor

23rd April 2025

Local News
CCDSL to host Town Hall on domiciliary care services

23rd April 2025

Local News
Six GHA healthcare assistants awarded NCFE Diplomas in Care

23rd April 2025

Local News
Gibraltar recognised for international tax cooperation and modernisation plans

23rd April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025