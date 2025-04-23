Promotions announced at the Airport Fire and Rescue Service

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) has announced a series of promotions following the recent retirement of Deputy Senior Fire Officer Adrian Hernandez.

Firefighter Norman Apap has been promoted to Leading Firefighter. He joined the Fire Service in 2003 and is a qualified hydraulic cutting equipment technician and emergency response driver training instructor. He is also responsible for coordinating fire vehicle fleet maintenance records. Leading Firefighter Apap will assume operational duties on Red Watch.

Leading Firefighter Daniel Cabezutto has been promoted to Sub Officer. Since joining in 2009, he has qualified as an instructor for fire service physical training and road traffic incidents, and is also a hydraulic cutting equipment technician. Additionally, he holds qualifications as a hazardous materials incident first responder and as a breathing apparatus instructor and servicer. In his new role, he will serve as Operations Commander and Second-in-Command on Red Watch.

Sub Officer Jamie Linares has been promoted to Station Officer. He joined the Fire Service in 2012 and is qualified as an instructor for breathing apparatus, road traffic collision, and working at height. He has attended the LNG Awareness and Incident Command Course in Rotterdam and recently completed the Multi-Agency Gold Incident Command (MAGIC) course. Station Officer Linares has taken up his duties as Officer in Command of White Watch.

Station Officer Ernest Romero has been promoted to Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) and will take on the role of Deputy Senior Fire Officer. His responsibilities will include oversight of organisational compliance with aviation regulations, operations and training, and professional standards and quality assurance. ADO Romero joined the Fire Service in 2003 and brings a wide range of training and experience to his new post.

AFRS Senior Fire Officer Nicky Vinales said: “These promotions demonstrate the progressive investment in our personnel who continue to develop professionally within the organisation at all levels. This is yet another phase of our structured succession planning for the AFRS Team going forward and I have no doubt that these officers will collectively further enhance our operational output with the very broad variety of skills and expertise they bring.”

The AFRS Management Team extended its congratulations to all newly promoted officers and thanked Mr Hernandez for his service, marking the end of a distinguished career spanning just over 29 years.

The Minister with responsibility for the AFRS, Leslie Bruzon, said: “The recent promotions are a well-deserved recognition of the dedication, expertise and leadership shown by members of the Airport Fire and Rescue Service. Their hard work plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of passengers and staff in daily operations at the airfield and in the wider community beyond.”

“I extend my sincere congratulations and thanks to each individual for their continued commitment to personal development and excellence.”