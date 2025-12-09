Promotions in the Royal Gibraltar Police

Four Royal Gibraltar Police officers have been promoted to the ranks of sergeant and inspector following a selection process involving representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Police Authority and the Government of Gibraltar.

The promotions follow recommendations made at the conclusion of a selection process held in June, with the officers having been shortlisted pending the outcome of recent promotion processes for the ranks of superintendent and chief inspector.

Police Sergeant Albert Loddo has been promoted to inspector. Mr Loddo joined the RGP in 2004 and served as a front-line police officer in operations before joining CID and the Drug Squad. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014 and has served in the Neighbourhood Policing Unit, as a front-line custody and Crown sergeant in Response Teams and in the Economic Crime Unit. He will shortly be formally transferring to the Economic Crime Unit.

Police Sergeant Louis Bruzon has also been promoted to inspector. Mr Bruzon joined the RGP in 2009 and was promoted to sergeant in 2018. During his policing career he has served in the Ops Division with various Response Teams, within the Criminal Investigation Department, the Crime Desk Department as the Force’s crime registrar and is currently serving in the Professionalism Division as inspector Professional Standards Department. He will be formally transferring to RGP Professional Standards and will also take over the portfolio for recruitment and training.

Police Constable Samira Mohamed has been promoted to sergeant. Ms Mohamed joined the RGP in 2011 and has served in Response Teams, Neighbourhood Policing, the Professional Standards Department, the Criminal Investigation Department, the Public Protection Unit and as MAPPA Coordinator Gibraltar (Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements). She will be transferring to the re-established Community Policing Team, which will commence operations on January 5 2026.

Police Constable Nigel Kells has also been promoted to sergeant. Mr Kells joined the RGP in 2018 and has served in Response Teams, the Traffic Department and within the Crime Division. He will remain within a uniformed Response Team.

Commissioner of Police Owain Richards said: “I am delighted to announce these four well-deserved promotions to the ranks of Sergeant and Inspector.

These promotions are the result of a rigorous selection process and reflect the high professional standards of our officers. The individuals selected have demonstrated the dedication required to take on these leadership roles.

I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have across our organisation.’