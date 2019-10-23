Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Promotions in the Royal Gibraltar Police

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2019

Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail, with the approval of the Gibraltar Police Authority, has announced several promotions in the force arising from retirements and some resignations of serving officers.

These are as follows: Police Sergeants Jonathan Desoiza, Craig Goldwin and Paul Barker have been promoted to Inspector, while Police Constables Gerry Martinez, Ian Waters, Joseph Cassaglia, Phil Ackerley and Paul Clark have been appointed to the rank of Sergeant.

Appointments will come into effect on November 4 this year.

Commissioner McGrail extended his warmest congratulation to the successful officers.

