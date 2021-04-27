Proud moment as Mark Miles ordained
Proud and emotional. Whether you are religious or not there was a collective feeling of affection in Gibraltar as Mark Miles was ordained an Archbishop at the weekend. He could have chosen Rome for the ordination ceremony. Instead, he opted for his hometown of Gibraltar, where he started life as a parish priest in 1996....
