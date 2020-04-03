Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Public asked to contribute to cultural archives

By Chronicle Staff
3rd April 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation are launching a new video portal, and have asked the public to submit footage of local cultural events.

The Gibraltar Government said this has become more relevant now during times of lockdown due to Covid-19 when people are spending their time at home and will welcome additional local entertainment.

Cultural organisations and entities, or individuals who may have material, have been asked to submit footage of their events, shows and performances, held in local cultural venues, which may be available for download from Cultural Archives TV.

“We have been planning to launch this initiative for a while. But this is probably the moment for it,” said the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes.

“It will allow our cultural heritage to be accessible to the community, not just during these trying times, but in the future as well. We hope all individuals and cultural organisations will be able to support this project, one I am personally very proud of, given that I have performed in a number of events over the years.”

The public will be able to access a variety of shows held over the years, which will serve amongst other things to map out and document an organisation's or individual's lifetime in that particular genre, as well as preserving Gibraltar's cultural video heritage for future generations.

GBC is contributing the previously broadcast events it has available in its archives, much of which is currently being digitised. Recordings will be uploaded to the portal as and when they become available.

Entities wishing to submit footage must ensure the recordings submitted are free from copyright restrictions.

Event footage can be delivered via online video file sharing platform by emailing the link to: caTV@culture.gov.gi.

Most Read

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

Twenty-two year old Gibraltarian in front line of Covid-19 crisis in London hospitals

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Meet the team behind the Nightingale facility

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Confinement stimulates ‘creative juices’

3rd April 2020

Features
Gibraltarian pancreatic cancer survivor in immunotherapy clinical trials success

3rd April 2020

Features
Travel counsellor shares advice to easyJet customers

3rd April 2020

Features
Science at home during lockdown

3rd April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020