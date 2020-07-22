Public bookings for small pitches now ready to open

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority have announced the reopening of its booking allocations for the five-a-side pitches 3 and 4 at the Bayside Sports Complex as from this Friday.

Following remedial works Pitches 3 and 4 will be made available for 5 a-side football as from next Monday 27th July, 2020. As per pre-Covid arrangements bookings will be given out on Friday mornings starting this coming Friday 24th July at 9.00am with only minor changes made to the process.

Bookings will now be taken from the first floor reception and not the main reception at the Bayside Sports Complex.

Phone bookings will also be taken from 9.30am onwards on 20078409 as per normal arrangements. One name and contact number will be required at the time of booking however in keeping with contact tracing protocols the names of all ten attending the allocation will be required.

The GSLA have also announced that they have now actively started to explore and investigate the implementation of an online booking system that whilst not replacing the traditional methods will reduce the need for patrons to attend their offices.

The re-opening will be welcome news for the many users of the facilities which have included youth teams and private teams playing outside the main league structures.