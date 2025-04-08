Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Local News

Public consultation on school ‘half-days’

By Chronicle Staff
8th April 2025

The Government of Gibraltar is considering ending the traditional ‘half-days’ or ‘summer hours’ in schools and replacing them with a reduced number of full school days from the start of the next academic year in September.

The proposal would result in slightly shorter school terms, with all days being full school days.

It follows the installation of air conditioning “in most schools”.

The Department of Education has been considering the change for some time and has previously received representations in favour of the proposal from individuals and groups.

The Government has opened a public consultation to allow members of the public to provide their views.
Responses should be sent to halfdays@gibraltar.gov.gi by April 25, 2025.

