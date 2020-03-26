Public donates an ‘incredible’ £500,000 to GHA

Gibraltarians have donated close to £500,000 to the Gibraltar Health Authority as it grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donations all made within recent weeks, has seen businesses, charities and individuals send funds to the GHA.

The Breast Cancer Support Group yesterday announced the charity had donated £30,000 towards the purchase of supplies for Covid-19.

“The response has been incredible,” said the Minister for Health Paul Balban during a press conference at No 6 Convent Place.

He added: “The donations are literally pouring in.”

“We have secured already almost half a million pounds in donations.”

“In times of need, we look after each other.”

Breast Cancer Support Group said their donation was a show of solidarity in these difficult times.

“In light of these unprecedented times which Gibraltar and the rest of the World are experiencing, Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar has donated £30,000 to purchase supplies for GHA Covid-19, as a show of solidarity to our local community,” the charity said in a statement.

“The charity would like to thank the community for their support throughout the year. Without them this donation would not have been possible.”

Mr Balban urged anyone wishing to donate to first contact the ministry on 2000 7360 to confirm the right bank details.