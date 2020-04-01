Public donates further £80,000 to Covid-19 effort

The GBC Open Day Charitable Trust has donated £50,000 to the Covid-19 health emergency, as further donations totaling £30,000 pour in from charities, individuals and even housing blocks.

GBC yesterday announced the funds donated to the Gibraltar Health Authority would go towards the purchase of additional equipment and materials.

“We are all at risk of being infected with Covid-19, and it is fitting that a charity

to which practically everyone on the Rock contributes during the course of the

year should support the extraordinary operation that is underway at the GHA,” GBC said in a statement.

“The Trustees are delighted to make the contribution on behalf of the Gibraltar

community.”

The Gibraltar Government recently unveiled over £500,000 had been donated by the public to the GHA, with this figure rising daily.

The Minister for Public Health, Dr John Cortes, yesterday thanked all those who have donated during the live press conference at No 6 Convent Place.

The Prostate Cancer Support Group has also donated £18,080 to the coronavirus effort.

“We are living in exceptional circumstances in Gibraltar amidst the Corona Covid-19 virus which affects the whole community,” PCSG said.

The charity said the funds donated would go towards the cost of a ventilator for the GHA.

Since 2011 the Prostate Cancer Charity has assisted the GHA in the betterment of the Gibraltar community in normal and in unprecedented times.

The Kishin Alwani Foundation has also donated £5,000 to the GHA as a “gesture of appreciation for their excellent service to the community at these very difficult times.”

“Our thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital for their sincere dedication,” Mr Alwani said in a statement.

“We request everyone to support GHA to help fight the war and win against this common enemy, covid-19, which is affecting all of us in Gibraltar and worldwide, and we strongly urge all the people to please keep safe by following the advice of the medical health authorities.”

Marina Court Management donated a further £5,000 as a sign of gratitude for the GHA.

“I believe we need to give this and probably more in the future,” said a committee member from Marina Court.

“All shoulders to the wheel.”

The residents of the pensioner residence Sea Master Lodge have also donated £2,000 to the GHA account for the fight against the coronavirus.

Chairman Jimmy Perez has confirmed the residents personally contributed to show support to Gibraltar during this time of need.

The Tenants Association also contributed money that they had previously collected from bingos and other activities held by them.

“I would like to thank the tenants of Sea Master Lodge for their kind donation and take the opportunity of thanking the tenants of Sea Master Lodge as well as those in Charles Bruzon House, Albert Risso House and Bishop Canilla House for their continuous cooperation with the Civil Contingency restrictions imposed,” said the Minister for Housing Steven Linares.

“I am very pleased that after calling and personally speaking to all the representatives of our four blocks of flats for the elderly, they have informed me that their spirits are high and they are well looked after. I have reassured them that should they need anything, the Housing Department, together with the Housing Works Agency, will carry on assisting them in any way possible.”

The Housing Department would also like to thank the residents of Sea Master Lodge for their “generosity and solidarity”.

“Their contribution will assist the GHA during this unprecedented situation,” the government said in a statement.

The Housing Department also thanked all its tenants who are adhering to the instructions and procedures implemented by the Office for Civil Contingencies, the Housing Works Agency and the Housing Department, who in turn have been working closely with the GHA and the Care Agency to ensure the safety of residents of all pensioner blocks.