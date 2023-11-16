Public Health advice on skin awareness and scabies

The Department of Public Health have issued advice on skin awareness and scabies.

On skin awareness it stated that with summer well and truly behind us people need to think of the consequences of any skin damage that may have been caused by sitting out in the sun for hours.

“It is important to check for any new moles that may have appeared, or if you have any pre-existing moles that may have changed either in colour, shape or size,” said a statement from the department.

“Other lesions to look out for are scabs or wounds that crust or scabs for over 4 weeks, any wound that doesn’t heal in over 4 weeks, and any unusual red patches on the skin.”

Explaining scabies it said that it is caused by an infestation of the skin by small mites. Skin itching (especially when in bed) is a common symptom experienced by people who have a scabies infestation.

Other signs and symptoms may include small purple-like pimples like irritation, burrows or skin rash.

More information on scabies can be found on the GHA website: https://www.gha.gi/public health/scabies/

“If you feel that you have a new mole, or one that has changed in size or appearance, or you feel that you have the symptoms of scabies please contact your GP on 200 52441 or call 111,” said the statement.

“Over the counter treatment is also effective in the treatment of scabies and can be purchased from your local pharmacy without prescription.”