Public Health and GHA issue warning on safety hazards of teething necklaces and bracelets

The department of Public Health and the GHA warns about safety risks of teething necklaces, bracelets to relieve teething pain.

“We know that teething necklaces and jewellery products have become increasingly popular among parents and caregivers who want to provide relief for children’s teething pain” said Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health Gibraltar.

“As Public Health, we are concerned about the risks we’ve observed with these products and want parents to be aware that teething jewellery puts children at risk of serious injury.”

“The risks associated to teething necklaces is two-fold — strangulation and choking,” she added Dr Carter. Explaining that the risk occurs when the necklaces are worn around a child's neck, especially when unsupervised such as while sleeping or if the child were to break the necklace and swallow the beads.

However, those risks are not only for these teething necklaces, she warned.

The Public Health team advised the public to report any adverse events related to teething jewellery to health.promotion@gha.gi