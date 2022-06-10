Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jun, 2022

Local News

Public Health Gibraltar issues reminder on Covid testing

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2022

As Gibraltar continues to ease Covid-19 restrictions, the Department of Public Health has reminded the public of testing procedures for the virus that remain in place.

These are particularly important so that health experts can pick up new variants of concern, a spokesman for the Department of Public Health said.

Free Covid-19 tests are provided by the Gibraltar Health Authority for individuals who require a pre-admission tests prior to surgery.

Those also eligible include identified vulnerable individuals who display symptoms and remain at high risk of poor health outcomes; health and social care workers that remain in close contact with vulnerable cohorts; and visitors to ERS wards who are required to test once a week.

“Those who are not eligible for free Lateral Flow Tests can purchase test kits themselves from pharmacies and other commercial outlets,” the spokesman added.

“Testing is recommended for anyone who is querying Covid-19 symptoms [e.g. high temperature, cough, muscle aches, sore throat and tiredness].”

“Those who test positive for Covid-19 on their Lateral Flow Test are required to isolate at home and call 111.”

“A confirmatory test will be arranged if deemed necessary by 111 and the relevant advice given.”

The Director of Public Health (locum), Dr Jackie Hyland, said: “It is important to remember that the virus has not gone away and our advice to the public is to take sensible precautions to protect vulnerable family and friends.”

“It remains the responsibility of every citizen to take a test if they have symptoms, report the results and isolate if they are positive for as long as necessary.”

The spokesman said all Lateral Flow Test results should be reported, irrespective of the result being positive or negative to allow Public Health to monitor infection within the community, identify outbreaks quickly and implement control measures where necessary to prevent further spread.

Read more on the Public Health website: https://healthygibraltar.org/news/reminder-reporting-lft-results/

