Thu 8th Dec, 2022

Public Health holds survey on children vaping

Image of a man exhaling whilst using a vaping product. Photo by Nicholas.T. Ansell/PA.

By Chronicle Staff
8th December 2022

Public Health Gibraltar is holding a survey with the aim of assessing how many children are vaping within secondary schools locally.

Public Health said parents will receive a notification of the survey either electronically or by letter.

Students will be able to access the survey via a QR code that will be provided to them and parents will be given an opportunity to see the questions prior to the commencement of the survey.

The survey is completely confidential and the information collected will be anonymous and there is no way to identify the respondent.

“The data will be used to assess the level of use of electronic cigarettes within the target age group and I want to reassure both the parents and the children taking part, that we cannot identify the person answering the questions, so there will be no repercussions to anyone,” Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health, said.

The survey begins today and closes on December 22.

