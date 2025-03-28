Public Service Excellence and Innovation Awards 2025

The Chief Secretary, Glendon Martinez, hosted the Public Service Excellence and Innovation Awards yesterday, recognising individuals, teams and projects that have demonstrated outstanding service, excellence and innovation within the public sector.

Nominations were submitted by colleagues, and winners were selected by an independent external panel.

The Project Achievement Award recognises a project launched and executed with an innovative vision, delivering significant benefits to the service or community. Tania Pereira, Larraine Games, Mark Olivero, Ryan Bear from Rent and Repair Scheme were the winners. With Mark Boulton, Stewart Harrison, Javi Redondo, Jyza Sheriff from Personalised Motor Vehicle Registration Plates runners-up.

The Team Award for Excellence and Innovation honours a team that has demonstrated dedication, collaboration and innovation in its department and the wider public service. Leon Alvez, Jordan Duo, April Smart Devincenzi from PATHS won while Jeanette Gilmartin, Robyn Shields, Pedro Verdaguer, Emma Tavares, Ana Rodriguez, Clare Lockwood, Annabelle Baglietto, John Victor from Care Agency Children’s Services were runners-up.

The Rising Star Award recognises individuals in junior to middle management within the first five years of their role who demonstrate proactivity, a strong work ethic and a commitment to professional growth. Nicholas Alecio from HM Customs won with Gillaine Perera from Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department being the runner-up.

The Charles Collinson Award for Inspirational Leader recognises individuals with outstanding leadership skills, a compelling vision and the ability to empower colleagues and foster a positive work environment. Dale Carter from the Department of Personnel and Development won this and Jason Victory from HM Customs was the runner-up.

Mr Martinez said: “The Public Service Excellence Awards are an opportunity to recognise the drive and efforts of those who go over and above the call of duty in the delivery of good governance and an excellent service to the public.”