Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Public Service Excellence and Innovation Awards 2025

By Chronicle Staff
28th March 2025

The Chief Secretary, Glendon Martinez, hosted the Public Service Excellence and Innovation Awards yesterday, recognising individuals, teams and projects that have demonstrated outstanding service, excellence and innovation within the public sector.

Nominations were submitted by colleagues, and winners were selected by an independent external panel.

The Project Achievement Award recognises a project launched and executed with an innovative vision, delivering significant benefits to the service or community. Tania Pereira, Larraine Games, Mark Olivero, Ryan Bear from Rent and Repair Scheme were the winners. With Mark Boulton, Stewart Harrison, Javi Redondo, Jyza Sheriff from Personalised Motor Vehicle Registration Plates runners-up.

The Team Award for Excellence and Innovation honours a team that has demonstrated dedication, collaboration and innovation in its department and the wider public service. Leon Alvez, Jordan Duo, April Smart Devincenzi from PATHS won while Jeanette Gilmartin, Robyn Shields, Pedro Verdaguer, Emma Tavares, Ana Rodriguez, Clare Lockwood, Annabelle Baglietto, John Victor from Care Agency Children’s Services were runners-up.

The Rising Star Award recognises individuals in junior to middle management within the first five years of their role who demonstrate proactivity, a strong work ethic and a commitment to professional growth. Nicholas Alecio from HM Customs won with Gillaine Perera from Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department being the runner-up.

The Charles Collinson Award for Inspirational Leader recognises individuals with outstanding leadership skills, a compelling vision and the ability to empower colleagues and foster a positive work environment. Dale Carter from the Department of Personnel and Development won this and Jason Victory from HM Customs was the runner-up.

Mr Martinez said: “The Public Service Excellence Awards are an opportunity to recognise the drive and efforts of those who go over and above the call of duty in the delivery of good governance and an excellent service to the public.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

When screens raise our sons

Thu 27th Mar, 2025

Local News

ID card ticketing system set for bus users

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Local News

Full planning application filed for former Rooke site on Queensway

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Local News

DPC clears Eastside coastal protection works, subject to on-site assessment of impact on Catalan Bay

Thu 27th Mar, 2025

Local News

Man jailed for possessing cocaine ‘snowball’ fails in appeal

Wed 26th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two senior RGP officers retire

28th March 2025

Local News
Gibraltarian student shortlisted for Royal Ascot art competition

28th March 2025

Local News
GCS and GNBC attend London Book Fair and Cultural Enterprises Conference 2025

28th March 2025

Local News
New code of practice published for unexplained wealth orders and interim freezing orders

28th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025