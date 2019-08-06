Public Services Commission sworn in

The Governor yesterday swore in Nyreen Marie Bossano-Llamas as a Member, and Nadine Marie Collado and Mario Maurice Hook as Additional Members of the Public Services Commission.

The Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis was acting on the advice of the Specified Appointments Commission. Additionally, Gillian Guzman QC was reappointed for three years as a Member.

The Public Service Commission is the statutory body that oversees the Recruitment and Disciplinary processes carried out by the Government of Gibraltar’s Human Resources Department.

The Commission is made up of four members and a Chairman.