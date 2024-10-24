Public Services Ombudsman ‘a triumph for democracy, fairness, and accountability’, 25 years on
The 25th anniversary of the Public Services Ombudsman highlights transparency and accountability in Gibraltar’s public services, the current holder and previous holders of the post have said. Since the opening of the office in 1999, there have been five holders of the post, who all agreed there were no signs that the service is going...
