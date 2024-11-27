Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Public to avoid Mid Harbour swimming and refrain from flushing wipes due to sewer overflows

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2024

The Department of the Environment advises against swimming in Mid Harbour due to sewer overflows caused by ongoing repairs and improper disposal of wipes, while monitoring water quality and urging the public to dispose of sanitary items responsibly.

The Department of the Environment is presently liaising with the Technical Services Department (TSD) and the Environmental Agency regarding the ongoing remedial works in the main sewer line at Line Wall Road.

Works have required the sewer line to be diverted via an overground pumping sequence.

Although primary works are envisaged to be completed in the next 24 hours, said a Government statement on Wednesday afternoon, the Environmental Agency and the Department of the Environment have recorded some overflows in the area of Mid Harbour.

“Until the remedial works are completed, the Environmental Agency is advising the public not to swim in the area of Mid Harbour as a precautionary measure,” said the statement.

“The Environmental Agency is collecting water samples as part of its monitoring programme and will advise the public when the area is safe for bathing.”

“The Department of the Environment would like to highlight that the TSD continues to report a significant amount of wipes being disposed of through the sewer system.”

“This issue further exacerbates the risks of sewer overflows and the need for additional remedial works in the sewer line and associated pumping stations.”

“The public is therefore kindly reminded that wipes and any other sanitary items should not be flushed down the sewer.”

In addition to the issue in the city area, wipes are also causing issues in Europa Point with a section of the Kusuma Trust promenade being cordoned off as sewage, as a result of wipes creating a blockage, is spewing out of a manhole. The Government is presently working on fixing the issue but again urge the public to refrain from flushing wipes and other items.

