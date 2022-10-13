Pupils raise £2,300 with sponsored walk

Year 5 children at St Joseph’s Upper Primary raised £2,300 when they held a Sponsored Walk in aid of Eric Rowbottom’s E-M Power Challenge.

Mr Rowbottom had previously visited the school and given the young pupils a talk about his inspiring challenge.

The children were amazed and it inspired them to prepare a challenge of their own, a sponsored walk around Camp Bay which lasted for an hour.

The pupils raised more than £2,300 which will be donated by Mr Rowbottom to his chosen charities, SNAG and the GBC Open Day.

The children proudly presented a cheque to Mr Rowbottom at school on Tuesday.