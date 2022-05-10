Puzzle champion Alma, 7, looks ahead after win in Spain
Seven-year old Alma Belle Baharal, who took social media by storm with her puzzling skills, recently won first place in the Spanish National Puzzle Competition in the Children A category. Alma completed her 100-piece puzzle in an extraordinary 13 minutes and 35 seconds, scooping the top award in her category. The Governor’s Meadow pupil took...
