Queen Victoria’s gifts to two goddaughters to be sold at auction

By Sam Russell

A locket and jewellery that Queen Victoria gifted to two of her goddaughters is to be sold at auction.

The locket was given to Lady Victoria Scott on her marriage to Schomberg Henry Kerr, ninth Marquess of Lothian, on February 23, 1865.

It is set with diamonds, emeralds and rubies, monogrammed with “VR” on the front and has an engraving which reads “To Lady Victoria Scott, on her marriage Feb y, 23 1865 from Victoria R.”

The locket has a pre-sale estimate of £3,000 to £5,000.

Also up for auction is jewellery that was a christening gift for Lady Victoria Scott’s daughter, Victoria Alexandrina Alberta Kerr.

The 19th century pearl and diamond brooch/pendant has a pre-sale estimate of £4,000 to £6,000.

It comes in an original fitted case with an applied shield engraved “To Lady Victoria Alexandrina Alberta Kerr from her Godmother VICTORIA R 11 December 1876.”

It is offered for sale along with a cased portrait miniature of the recipient and accompanying letters from Queen Victoria and the recipient’s mother.

Lady Victoria Scott was the daughter of Charlotte Anne Thynne, who was mistress of the robes to the Queen from 1841 onwards.

Charlotte Anne Thynne married Walter Francis Montague Douglas Scott, fifth Duke of Buccleuch, on March 13, 1829.

The couple were close friends of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who regularly visited their home in Dalkeith, Scotland.

The items are to be auctioned at Cheffins in Cambridge on November 5.

Steven Collins, head of jewellery, silver and watches at Cheffins, said: “Any jewellery with royal connections is always an exciting find when it surfaces on the art market and these pieces come with cast-iron provenance from direct descent of the family.

“Never before seen on the open market, these items are historically important, demonstrating Queen Victoria’s love for her two goddaughters and her close friendship with the Buccleuch family back in 19th century.

“Queen Victoria’s almost mythical reign of 63 years over the United Kingdom makes her a continued source of fascination for people from across the world and it is a privilege to handle jewellery from who must be one of our most famous monarchs.”

Also available within the same collection is a portrait miniature of Charlotte Thynne, Duchess of Buccleuch, attributed to Dumfries-based artist Robert Thorburn.

It has a pre-sale estimate of £600 to £800.

Robert Thorburn went on to be sponsored by the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch and moved to London in 1836, aged 15, to study at the Royal Academy.

He quickly went on to become a favourite of Queen Victoria who commissioned multiple miniatures from him.

