Queen’s Hotel and plans for halfway house trigger sparks in Parliament
The Gibraltar Government plans to build an extension at the rear of the Sunrise Motel that will also include a halfway house for men originally envisaged on a site in Europa Point, Parliament was told last week. The Government confirmed too that people currently living in the Queen’s Hotel would be relocated to the Sunrise...
