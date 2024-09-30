Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Queen’s Hotel and plans for halfway house trigger sparks in Parliament

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
30th September 2024

The Gibraltar Government plans to build an extension at the rear of the Sunrise Motel that will also include a halfway house for men originally envisaged on a site in Europa Point, Parliament was told last week. The Government confirmed too that people currently living in the Queen’s Hotel would be relocated to the Sunrise...

