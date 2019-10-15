Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2019

Queen's Speech includes commitment for crucial legislation guaranteeing Gib's post-Brexit access to UK market

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by the Prince of Wales, proceed through the Royal Gallery before delivering the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photo: Leon Neal/PA Wire

By Brian Reyes
14th October 2019

Queen Elizabeth set out Prime Minister Boris Johnson's agenda for his government on Monday, including an October 31 Brexit, a new deal with the European Union, and a host of domestic policies designed to win over voters ahead of an expected election. Among the policies was a commitment for Financial Services Bill that will provide...

