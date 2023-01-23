Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Questions around sexual behaviours top reasons for calling Childline

Childline’s CEO Caroline Carter and Chairperson Annie Green. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd January 2023

For the first time, issues regarding sexual behaviours, imagery, thoughts and relationships were the top reason for calling Childline Gibraltar, with the charity pointing to online access as the root cause. When Childline logged their statistics for their annual report, the team were surprised to find sexual education to be the top reason for calls...

