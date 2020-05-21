Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st May, 2020

Queue Wisely donates ads worth £2,000 to GibSams

By Chronicle Staff
21st May 2020

Queue Wisely has donated £2,000 worth of advertising to GibSams on its app to help increase awareness as it marks Mental Health Awareness Week.

Users can click on the GibSams banner while using the app that will link them to the GibSams website.

The company said the idea came to them while thinking of how they could contribute to such a powerful and important cause that impacts millions of people every day.

In addition, Queue Wisely’s designer Steve Smith has also offered support for any of GibSams professional design needs.

“Our actions can speak louder than words, but with GibSams words are the most powerful weapon to combat mental health issues,” a statement from Queue Wisely said.

“As of this week, GibSams will have banners placed within our app that will have clickable call to actions to the GibSams website.”

“We will also support them by generating awareness through the social media community.”

Marielou Guerrero, Chairman of GibSams, said: “With the present scenario, the lockdown is causing mental stress to many so any help we can get with promoting our service is very much appreciated.”

Carl Hallam, co-Founder of Queue Wisely with Alfredo Morante, said: “Mental health is something that has affected so many close friends and family, and I have lost too many friends to suicide, hence to be able to support an organisation that could save even one life, one family, by engaging our 3000 users is the least Alfredo and I can do.”

