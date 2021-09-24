Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Queues return to Apple Stores as the iPhone 13 goes on sale

Pic by Kirsty O'Connor

By Press Association
24th September 2021

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Apple fans queued outside the technology giant’s Regent Street store in central London to be among the first to get hold of the iPhone 13 as the new smartphone range went on sale in the UK.

Unveiled last week, the four new iPhone 13 handsets all have improved battery life and cameras.

A modest queue began to form outside the store at 7.30am on Friday, with Apple staff applauding the first customers inside when it opened its doors at 8am.

The pandemic and increased options for buying online and reserving pick-up times have seen physical queues outside Apple Stores scaled back in recent years.

Unveiling the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max during a virtual event last week, Apple boss Tim Cook said they are the “best iPhones we have ever created”.

As well as the battery and camera improvements, Apple has reduced the size of the notch at the top of the screen and introduced a 120Hz refresh rate, which means smoother screen scrolling, on the two Pro models.

Prices for the new iPhone range start from £679 for the mini, up to £1,549 for the top-of-the-line Pro Max, which has one terabyte of storage – the largest Apple has ever offered on an iPhone.

The improvement in battery life is likely to appeal to many smartphone users, experts have said, with Uswitch.com mobiles expert Ru Bhikha arguing that is “at the top of people’s wish-list for the new handset”.

Alongside the iPhones, a new iPad and iPad mini have also gone on sale on Friday, with the new Apple Watch Series 7 to be released later this year.

Most Read

Local News

Woman pleads guilty to supplying cocaine

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Blood, sweat and cold beers as double-amputee Royal Marine completes epic run to the Rock

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Brexit

New Year’s Eve agreement will ‘lay foundations’ for Gib treaty and ‘shared prosperity’, Sanchez tells UN

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Action for Housing quizzes minister on flat allocation

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Madrid says Catalan separatist leader must face Spanish courts

24th September 2021

UK/Spain News
‘Carry on as normal,’ Shapps urges drivers amid forecourt closures

24th September 2021

UK/Spain News
Firefighters to run London Marathon inside mini fire engine

24th September 2021

UK/Spain News
School staff receive threats of violence amid anti-vaccination campaign

24th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021