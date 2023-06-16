Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Rachel Williams meets with victims of domestic abuse

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2023

Rachel Williams, a leading figure in raising awareness about the far-reaching consequences of domestic violence and the urgent need for societal change, held two small group sessions with victims of domestic abuse this week.

The first was organised with the assistance of Women In Need where Rachel met at Claire Borrell House. The second small group session was organised by the Care Agency’s therapeutic team.

Rachel Williams’ personal journey of resilience and her relentless efforts to combat domestic abuse have made her a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless individuals.

Giselle Carreras, head of Therapeutic Services at the Care Agency said: “The presentation was extremely powerful and courageous and was very well received by the service users and staff who fully engaged and embraced her key motto, it is better to be powerful than to be pitiful”.

Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, said: “Rachel is a trained facilitator and extremely experienced. As a survivor herself, those affected by domestic abuse can relate to her and of course her inspirational sense is clearly empowering.”

“Speaking about personal experiences of domestic abuse can be hard but taking therapies is extremely important and it is easier to open up to someone who has similar experiences. I cannot thank Rachel enough for her meaningful and inspirational work in Gibraltar again this week.”

Most Read

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

New firefighter for GFRS

Thu 15th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

GNTF launches new website, unveils vision for cultural hub and 'Buy a Seat' plan

Thu 15th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Public Health and GHA issue warning on safety hazards of teething necklaces and bracelets

16th June 2023

Local News
Minister for Equality meets with charity Supability

16th June 2023

Local News
DCM meets with Learner Ambassadors for net zero

16th June 2023

Local News
Bluefin tuna season 2023 opens today

16th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023