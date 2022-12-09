Radio Gibraltar launches Christmas take-over

Radio Gibraltar has announced a Christmas project to get teenagers on the air presenting the Afternoon Show.

The Radio Gibraltar Christmas Takeover is looking for 13 to 18 year olds to take part.

Presenter Ben Lynch will be working with the successful applicants.

“Don’t worry if you don’t have any experience, we’ll be with you every step of the way to make sure it sounds amazing,” he said.

GBC CEO James Neish added: “I’m very keen to develop a working relationship with teenagers who could become presenters in the future. It’s a great way for us to spot future talent whilst giving young people an opportunity to do something different, work in a professional environment and bring extra energy and passion to our product this Christmas.”

Anyone wishing to be considered should send a voice note on WhatsApp to Radio Gibraltar (00350 200 66 200) with their name, age and a little about themselves.

GBC encourages those entering to “make it fun and tell us why you would be great on air.”

The shows will be pre-recorded and air on Boxing Day and Bank Holiday Tuesday, December 27.