Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

RAF fighter jets join US Air Force in training exercise over North Sea

Master Sgt. Matthew Plew/U.S. Air Force

By Press Association
11th September 2020

By Sam Russell, PA

Fighter jets took to the skies over the North Sea as the RAF joined the United States Air Force in a huge training exercise.

More than 50 aircraft flew in Exercise Point Blank on Thursday, including some from the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

US bomber planes took part for the first time this year, with other aircraft joining from an American base in Italy and USAF’s Europe and Africa units.

The annual operation is designed to hone tactics and ensure readiness.

Colonel Jason Camilletti, commander of USAF’s 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, said: “What started as a small grassroots training initiative between the US and Royal air forces has now grown into an adaptable large-scale exercise capable of incorporating joint service and multinational assets across the spectrum of conflict.

“We stand in lock-step with our British and Nato counterparts, and are proud that our collective efforts ensure that we are always ready to own the skies.”

Aircraft in the exercise included F-15s, F-16s, F-35s, Typhoons, B-52s, and KC-135s.

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson says ‘no fragment’ of British sovereignty ‘will be given away’ against Gibraltar’s wishes

Thu 10th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Features

National Day through the years

Wed 9th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Portugal and Hungary among countries removed from quarantine exemption list

11th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Former nurse to complete 102nd charity walk to mark 102nd birthday

11th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Families welcome minehunter crew home as vessel completes three-year deployment

11th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Heathrow blames quarantine rules for 82% fall in demand last month

11th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020