RAF Rugby Union in week-long training camp

Ahead of the Inter-Services Championships in Plymouth this month, 32 players from the Royal Airforce Rugby Union (RAFRU) took part an intensive week-long training camp in Gibraltar.

Nicknamed ‘Vultures’, the team were also preparing for a match against local side Gibraltar Barbarians on Friday with daily training sessions.

Once the players arrived on the Rock, they began training straight away by taking part in daily strength and conditioning sessions, rehearsed game running patterns and sea recovery sessions.

The fixture on the Rock was a tough and contested battle which saw the RAF Vultures come out on top.

Several of the players in the RAF Vultures side had never been to Gibraltar before, and took the time to see the sights of the Rock.

“Being part of the RAF Vultures victory over the Gibraltar Barbarians at Europa Park on Friday night fills me with immense pride,” RAF Vultures Team Manager, Sergeant Gaz Charnock said.

“This win wasn't just about the scoreboard; it was a testament to the unwavering determination of our players, the tireless efforts of our coaching team, Player Support Group, and the synergy that binds us together as a unit.”

“In the face of adversity, our team displayed resilience, adaptability, and a hunger for success that will propel us forward as we approach our first inter-service fixture against the Royal Navy at Devonport Services on Friday 19 April.”

“This victory isn't just a step forward; it's a testament to the countless hours of hard work and preparation put in by every member of our squad. Together, we stand ready to conquer any challenge that comes our way.”