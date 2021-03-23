Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Rare jellyfish sighting at Rosia Bay

The Nautilus Project

By Chronicle Staff
23rd March 2021

A very rare sighting of the Stinging Cauliflower (Drymonema dalmatinum) was spotted at Rosia Bay on Monday.

Accoriding to the Nautilus Project these jellyfish are rarely spotted in the western Mediterranean and look very similar to the fried egg jellyfish (Phacellophora camtschatica).

“The coloration of this jellyfish is pale pink and it is known for feeding on Moon jellyfish (Aurelia sp.). Consequently, it is possible they are feeding on the abundance of mauve stingers (Pelagia noctiluca) which we have around our coastline at present,” said a statement from TNP.

“This species has now been added to the NEMO citizen science application. We encourage users to log sightings as they have important scientific significance.”

“Beachgoers and swimmers are advised extra caution as both the Mauve Stinger and the Stinging Cauliflower can cause a nasty sting,” the statement added.

Most Read

Local News

Curfew ends Thursday as Gibraltar leaves behind ‘the deadliest winter’

Mon 22nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Five escape unhurt after car rolls into sea

Sat 20th Mar, 2021

Local News

UK to base HMS Trent in Gibraltar, highlighting Rock’s strategic role

Mon 22nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Strict precautions for GHA staff who declined vaccine

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Local News

Local student accepted into Cambridge for PGCE

Sun 14th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gruelling challenge raises much needed funds for Cancer Research

23rd March 2021

Local News
Wear a Hat Day is back this Friday

23rd March 2021

Local News
A fresh look for NAAFI facilities

23rd March 2021

Local News
UK to base HMS Trent in Gibraltar, highlighting Rock’s strategic role

22nd March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021